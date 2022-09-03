LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) sponsored an application of DustLock surrounding the Husker Harvest Days site.
The soy-based product works to improve dust control and assist with road stabilization on heavily trafficked gravel or recycled asphalt roads. The product was applied to nearly 3 miles of gravel roads surrounding Husker Harvest Days.
The world's largest totally irrigated farm show paved the interior streets in 2018 but is still surrounded by gravel roads that need to be watered to control dust.
Formulated by Environmental Dust Control of the Midwest, DustLock works to not only keep dust down, but also eliminate mud and erosion of gravel. The product is a naturally occurring by-product of the soybean oil refining process.
Chemists combined ingredients in DustLock to make it non-corrosive and friendly to equipment and environment alike.
“We are excited to showcase DustLock that uses soybean oil at a marquee farmer event,” said Scott Ritzman, NSB executive director. “This product is environmentally friendly and provides economic savings to rural areas. The soybean checkoff is always looking at ways to utilize the entire soybean composition, and this product is another way of replacing petroleum oil with soybean oil, adding value to farmers’ bottom line.”
The product penetrates into the bed of the material and bonds to make a barrier that is naturally biodegradable. That means it stays where it is applied, ensuring that the surrounding ground and water are not contaminated.
Only one application is needed and can last multiple years based on the amount of traffic, winter blading and frost conditions.
“It’s definitely going to control dust. It will hold, and it will work well,” said Dan Feige of Environmental Dust Control of the Midwest.
DustLock has been applied in other parts of the state and across the Midwest and, according to farmers, it has improved safety through better visibility, caused roads to lose less gravel and has kept dust from blowing onto crops and into homes.
Application locations include heavily trafficked gravel roads near elevators, hog barns, feedlots and new community developments.
The Nebraska Soybean Board sponsored this application, something Husker Harvest Days attendees can check out when visiting Husker Harvest Days on Tuesday to Thursday, Sept. 13-15, and in the coming years.
Signs will mark the roads where the product was applied, and the company will have a booth at the event.