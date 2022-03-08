Plans to build a soybean crushing plant in rural Norfolk took a step forward on Tuesday.
Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of N Bowdish Co. of Carroll, Iowa, appeared before the Norfolk Planning Commission during a public hearing on Tuesday morning to speak in favor of a request to change the zoning from agricultural and rural residential district to heavy industrial on a large portion of land north of East Nucor Road and east of North First Street and of Victory Road.
In early February, Bowdish announced plans to build announced plans to build a $375 million Norfolk Crush, a soybean crushing plant.
After nearly an hour of discussion, where some neighbors of the proposed plant delivered emotional objections to the plans, commissioners opted to recommend the change in zoning be advanced to the Norfolk City Council.
More details on this story will follow.