At least one person was injured following a two-vehicle accident in southwest Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon.
A spokeswoman for the Norfolk Police Division said police were called at 2:14 p.m. to the intersection of 25th Street and the Highway 275 Bypass to investigate a two vehicle-accident.
It appears one person was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Fire & Rescue, although the exact injuries are unknown, the spokeswoman said.
The accident remains under investigation, she said.