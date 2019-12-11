Accident investigated

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS investigate an accident at the intersection of 25th Street and the Highway 275 Bypass in southwest Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon.

 AARON BECKMAN/DAILY NEWS

At least one person was injured following a two-vehicle accident in southwest Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the Norfolk Police Division said police were called at 2:14 p.m. to the intersection of 25th Street and the Highway 275 Bypass to investigate a two vehicle-accident.

It appears one person was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Fire & Rescue, although the exact injuries are unknown, the spokeswoman said.

The accident remains under investigation, she said.

