A South Sioux City man was sentenced to prison Monday for distributing meth in 2019.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Jacob Full, 31, of South Sioux City was sentenced in federal court in Omaha after having pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine.
Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon sentenced Full to 60 months’ imprisonment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. After completing his term of imprisonment, Full will be required to serve a four-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.
In September 2019, a cooperating witness working with law enforcement arranged to purchase an ounce of methamphetamine from Full, who instructed the cooperating witness to meet him and his source at a South Sioux City location. An undercover officer accompanied the cooperating witness to the meet location and met with Full and his source, Jared Leonard. Leonard sold the undercover officer approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine for $700. During the transaction, Leonard told the undercover officer to go through Full for future buys.
Leonard was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment and a four-year term of supervised release by the senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp in August 2020 after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by agents of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.