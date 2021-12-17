Acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced on Thursday that an indictment was unsealed on Tuesday, which charges 42-year-old Steven Woodall of South Sioux City with theft of government funds.
The indictment alleges that Woodall stole money from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through false claims that he was suffering from greater visual impairment than was reportedly the case.
If convicted, Woodall would face a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of supervised release if he were to serve a prison sentence.
“By defrauding federal programs, a beneficiary exploits the systems dedicated to serving the public and steals taxpayer money,” said Curt L. Muller, a special agent with the inspector general’s office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “The Office of Inspector General and our law enforcement partners are committed to pursuing individuals, including conniving beneficiaries, who attempt to undermine the integrity of (Health and Human Service) programs.”
This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of the Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Social Security Administration.