HARTINGTON — A South Sioux City man has been charged with first-degree child sexual assault, child abuse and other charges.
Cedar County Attorney Nicholas Matney announced that charges have been filed against Guillermo Coronado Ortiz, 59, following his arrest on Tuesday, according to a press release from Matney’s office.
Ortiz was arrested at Gavin’s Point Project, Lake Yankton Swimming Beach after Cedar County Law Enforcement received a call from a witness at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrested Ortiz following an investigation and transported him to Cedar County Jail.
Ortiz is charged with first-degree child sexual assault, child abuse, public indecency and procuring alcohol to or for a minor. If found guilty, Ortiz faces the possibility of life imprisonment on the sexual assault charge alone.