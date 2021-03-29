SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Police have arrested a former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach on charges he sexually assaulted a student.
Nathan Rogers, 25, of South Sioux City, was arrested Friday and held in the Dakota County Jail on a bond of $1 million. He’s charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. His initial court appearance will be Tuesday.
The charges stem from allegations by a 15-year-old girl that Rogers grabbed and sexually assaulted her at his home last December. She told investigators she had gone to his home because Rogers promised her a vape pen, used to inhale nicotine and flavorings.
It’s illegal in Nebraska for those under age 21 to buy or use vape products.
Rogers alleged that the girl agreed to have sex with him.
The school district said Rogers hadn’t been employed by the district since March 3, the day police were contacted about the allegations. He was still listed Monday on the football team website as a receivers and defensive backs coach.
A 2013 South Sioux City graduate, Rogers earned all-state honors in both football and basketball before having a standout football career at Wayne State College.
He was arrested without incident at his residence in South Sioux City, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.