Gene Maffit, South Sioux City Parks and Recreation director, stands at a row of campsite utility boxes Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Scenic Park, the city's campground along the Missouri River. River flooding prompted the closure of the park's lower camp sites for most of the summer and the sites will not be able to be re-opened until electrical hook-ups are repaired. The city is discussing building a flood wall to protect Scenic Park from future floods.