The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office responded to another accident Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 91 and Highway 15.
Denise Kracl, who serves as the county attorney and public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said Colfax County dispatch received a 911 call about a semi that hit a car at the intersection about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
A Peterbilt semi-truck and unloaded trailer driven by 57-year-old Aaron Lange of Scribner was traveling east on Highway 91. Lange was the sole occupant of the semi-truck, Kracl said.
A 2005 gray Honda Accord driven by 34-year-old Victoria Job of Wakonda, South Dakota, was southbound on Highway 15. The gray Accord failed to yield to the oncoming semi-truck and was struck in the front end of the vehicle, Kracl said. Job was transported by ambulance to CHI Hospital in Schuyler, where she was believed to be treated for minor injuries.
Clarkson Fire and Rescue, Howells Fire and Rescue, the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.
Tuesday’s accident happened less than a week after a crash at the same intersection that killed 17-year-old Veronica Vasquez of Schuyler and injured her 13-year-old sister, Yneili Vasquez.