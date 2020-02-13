Wayne State College NDN

Wayne State College alumna Tamara Nash will speak at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, in Connell Hall, room 131, on the WSC campus.

There is no admission charge and the public is welcome.

Nash graduated magna cum laude in 2009 and as an honors graduate of University of South Dakota School of Law in 2013. Nash later worked as a clerk with the second judicial circuit in South Dakota and works as a special prosecutor based in Sioux Falls.

Nash will talk about what it takes to reach your ultimate career goals. She is the immediate past president of the South Dakota Young Lawyers Section and a member of the state bar’s law school committee. She volunteers with the American Bar Association (ABA) Young Lawyers Division and serves as the director of diversity and inclusion for that organization.

Nash created and implemented Union County’s first juvenile diversion program, prosecutes firearm and high-intensity drug cases and maintains a commitment to public service through the South Dakota State Bar Association.

During her career, Nash has been recognized as the recipient of the William F. Day Jr. pro-bono award (2013); a National TRiO Achiever (2016); ABA YLD Star of the Year (2019); and one of the ABA YLD Top 40 “On the Rise” Young Lawyers in the Nation (2019).

The event is sponsored by Pi Gamma Mu, the international honor society in the social sciences.

