Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a South Dakota man who allegedly led authorities on a multi-state pursuit Tuesday.

Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, his office was notified that South Dakota authorities were in pursuit of a blue car heading into Cedar County.

Cedar County deputies intercepted the pursuit west of Wynot near Highway 12 and 571st Avenue, Koranda said. A deputy then successfully deployed a tire deflation device, and the vehicle came to stop.

A female passenger was taken into custody and transported to the Cedar County Jail, but the male driver fled on foot into a cornfield. He was identified as Nathan Murphree of Yankton.

An extensive search was conducted for Murphree, Koranda said, but authorities were not able to locate him and he remains at large. Aircraft and K-9 units were used in the search, the sheriff said.

Murphree is 6 feet tall, weights 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen only wearing red shorts.

Koranda said Murphree is not believed to be a danger to the public, but anyone who locates him is still asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by sheriff’s offices from Yankton County, Dixon County and Dakota County, as well as the Nebraska State Patrol, Cedar County Emergency Management and Nebraska Game and Parks.

