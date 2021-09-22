Two Norfolk residents died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday north of Freeman, South Dakota.

 Preliminary crash information indicates that a pickup, which was pulling an empty horse trailer, was northbound on Highway 81 when it attempted to pass a semi-truck and trailer, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The pickup and trailer collided head-on with a southbound Chevrolet Corvette.

Both occupants of the Corvette were eventually airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The driver, 75-year-old Albert “Skip” Wingate, died on Saturday. Wingate’s wife, 74-year-old Marilyn Wingate, was a passenger and died on Monday. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Jacob Langland of Lake Preston, the 28-year-old driver of the pickup, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Freeman hospital. His seatbelt use is under investigation and charges are pending.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Services for the Wingates will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Biden declares world at ‘inflection point’ amid crises

Biden declares world at ‘inflection point’ amid crises

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden used his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday to declare that the world stands and at an “inflection point in history” and must move quickly and cooperatively to address the festering issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate chan…

Cleanup of abandoned mines could get boost, relieving rivers

Cleanup of abandoned mines could get boost, relieving rivers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Thousands of abandoned coal mines in the U.S. have been polluting rivers and streams for decades, in some cases harming fish and contaminating drinking water. Now efforts to finally clean up the sites could soon get a big boost.

Blood donations sought

Blood donations sought

LifeServe Blood Center is seeking eligible blood donors to give blood at upcoming community blood drives to benefit local hospital patients.

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend sought in Florida nature preserve

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend sought in Florida nature preserve

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities renewed their search Tuesday of a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered at a Wyoming national park months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.

Comical, topical? Party bus saves day for school field trip

BOSTON (AP) — A group of high school students in Massachusetts had to ride on a party bus complete with a stripper pole and neon lights during a recent field trip — an experience their teacher said highlights problems with the education system.