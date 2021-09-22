Two Norfolk residents died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday north of Freeman, South Dakota.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a pickup, which was pulling an empty horse trailer, was northbound on Highway 81 when it attempted to pass a semi-truck and trailer, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The pickup and trailer collided head-on with a southbound Chevrolet Corvette.
Both occupants of the Corvette were eventually airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. The driver, 75-year-old Albert “Skip” Wingate, died on Saturday. Wingate’s wife, 74-year-old Marilyn Wingate, was a passenger and died on Monday. Both were wearing seatbelts.
Jacob Langland of Lake Preston, the 28-year-old driver of the pickup, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Freeman hospital. His seatbelt use is under investigation and charges are pending.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
Services for the Wingates will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.