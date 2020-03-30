North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Todd County, South Dakota, because of the the close proximity of Todd County to Cherry County in North Central Nebraska.
The adult and entire family are in quarantine and isolated at home in Todd County, NCDHD officials said.
After continued communication with the South Dakota Department of Health, the NCDHD would like to make patrons in Cherry County aware of two potential low-risk COVID-19 exposures. Exposures are considered low risk because interactions with the COVID-19 confirmed case were likely less than 10 minutes long.
The low-risk exposures occurred at Henderson’s IGA and Scotty’s Ranchland Foods in Valentine on March 20.
Anyone who believes they have been exposed to the Todd County COVID-19 case should quarantine (stay home) and monitor themselves for a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
If you believe you have developed COVID-19 symptoms, contact your health care provider. The 14-day period for monitoring yourself for the development of symptoms from these exposure sites will end on April 3.
At this time, these are the only known Nebraska exposure risks from the confirmed Todd County case. If additional risks in Nebraska are discovered, the NCDHD will update its patrons.