LINCOLN — Capping a search and interview process that began in January, the Lower Platte South NRD (LPSNRD) voted in favor of hiring Mike Sousek as its next general manager.
MIKE SOUSEK, the new general manager of the Lower Elkhorn NRD, gets adjusted in his new office.
Sousek now serves as general manager for the Lower Elkhorn NRD in Norfolk. His contract with LPSNRD will begin Monday, May 1, and run through 2027. Around two dozen citizens and staff, as well as 19 of 20 sitting board members attended the Wednesday night meeting, which lasted a little more than an hour.
In a 15-3 vote, LPSNRD board members voted in favor of hiring Sousek. Those voting against the hire cited frustrations, not with Sousek personally, but rather with the board’s hiring process. One board member abstained from the vote, and another was not present.
Sousek’s departure comes as the LENRD board works to address several critical issues facing the district, including completion of the Battle Creek Watershed and Flood Prevention Operation (WFPO) study and how to address recurring catastrophic flooding in the community. Sousek and several members of the LENRD board have been split on how best to mitigate the flooding problem.
The Lower Elkhorn board will now begin its own hiring process as it seeks to fill the general manager’s opening. Sousek has held the position since 2016.
Sousek’s last day at the LENRD will be Friday, April 28. Current assistant general manager Brian Bruckner has agreed to serve as interim manager while the LENRD board conducts its search for his replacement. Bruckner also has notified board members that he intends to seek the general manager’s role on a permanent basis.