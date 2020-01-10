The Norfolk Fire and Rescue Division quickly quenched a house fire Thursday evening on Jefferson Avenue.
Firefighters responded to a report of a possible chimney fire at 225 Jefferson Ave, according to a press release from Capt. Scott Bonsall.
On arrival, responders saw smoke and embers coming from the chimney, the source of which was determined to be a wood-burning stove.
There was an active fire in the chimney.
Eighteen firefighters with four rigs spent the next 20 minutes putting the fire out and another 30 minutes overhauling the structure.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a build-up of soot in the chimney.
The house, which is owned by Brian Bade, is estimated to be worth $50,000 and sustained only minor smoke damage.
No one was injured during the fire.