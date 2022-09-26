Three of the men who murdered five people at a U.S. Bank branch in Norfolk on Sept. 26, 2002, remain on death row for their crimes, and a fourth man involved is serving life in prison.
And between Nebraska’s inability to obtain the lethal drugs needed to execute its death row inmates and the numerous appeal opportunities afforded to such convicts, it’s not clear how soon the bank murderers will be executed, if ever.
That fact doesn’t sit well with some of the family members of victims Lisa Bryant, Evonne Tuttle, Samuel Sun, Lola Elwood and Jo Mausbach.
Tuttle’s daughter, Christine, has long advocated for the perpetrators to be put to death for the murders they committed. She’s partaken in public forums and also has pushed for Nebraska state senators to help speed the process of executing the men.
Tuttle said that a few years ago she was able to start communicating with Jose Sandoval — prosecutors and police say Sandoval was the murderers’ ringleader — through letters facilitated by a mediator.
Tuttle’s hope was for Sandoval to answer all of her questions to bring her some sort of peace. Tuttle said she was able to get a glimpse of what Sandoval’s daily life looks like in prison. She had been under the impression that Sandoval, like fellow death row inmates Erick Vela and Jorge Galindo, were almost always locked away in a cell with little opportunity to interact with others.
But Sandoval, according to Tuttle, regularly has access to cable television, tablets and water colors so he can paint. Further, Sandoval gets commissary, ample opportunities to make phone calls to family and interaction with other inmates.
“That was really frustrating to me that the men on death row have that much freedom,” Tuttle said. “... If death row is going to be a punishment, then make it a punishment.”
The Legislature had repealed the death penalty in 2015, but Gov. Pete Ricketts led a push to have it restored. In 2016, Nebraskans voted for its reinstatement.
“Our senators, our people, our community did a lot of work to repeal the repeal so the death penalty would stay,” Tuttle said. “The voters have spoken loud and clear.”
Tuttle said the victim-offender mediation process with Sandoval was supposed to conclude with her meeting Sandoval in person about two years ago. But as that possibility neared, Tuttle said, Sandoval wrote that he was busy for the next several weeks and wanted to meet with Tuttle and mediators at a later time.
“He said, ‘I’m going to be busy until after March 1,’ ” Tuttle said. “He was being manipulative by saying he was too busy, and I wasn’t going to allow that. I said, ‘We’re not doing this anymore.’ After the first of March, he called and wanted to know when (the mediators) were going to come see him. I said, ‘I’m done. I will see him at his execution.’ ”
Asked if she had considered undergoing the same mediation process with Vela, Galindo or even Gabriel Rodriguez, the fourth killer who is serving a life sentence, Tuttle said that despite some “horrible” things she learned through communicating with Sandoval, her questions were answered and she had gotten some peace.
Tuttle said she won’t stop expressing that Sandoval, Vela and Galindo should die for their crimes. But her optimism that the men will ever be executed has dwindled considerably.
“I felt more confident five years ago than I do now,” she said. “... I’m losing confidence.”
Bryant’s mother, Coni Johnson, said it was her opinion from the onset of the murderers’ court cases that they should be put to death. Her opinion hasn’t changed.
“I still feel that the crime they did — and there’s no mistakes who did it — does warrant the death penalty,” Johnson said.
Johnson said her family was invited years ago to participate in a discussion in front of students at Concordia University about the death penalty in Nebraska. There were opponents and proponents of capital punishment at the discussion.
“I did feel our opinions when it concerned this case seemed to make a difference in speakers that were against it,” Johnson said. “Some of them realized that this is something that is viable and needed in our society.”
Johnson did say that while she believes Sandoval, Vela and Galindo should be put to death, she takes at least some solace in that the three will never get out of prison.
“There is no get-out-of jail-free card for them,” she said.
MADISON COUNTY Attorney Joe Smith, who prosecuted each killer, said while “a lot of thought” had to be put into deciding whether to pursue the death penalty in each case, the murders presented themselves as a capital case from the beginning.
“What I saw in the bank that day, it was quite clear what we had in front of us,” Smith said. “We knew there would be a very compelling case.”
For a defendant to be sentenced to death in Nebraska, prosecutors must prove that certain aggravators were involved in a murder. Smith proved five aggravators in Vela’s and Galindo’s cases, and four in Sandoval’s.
“When you look at other cases on death row and the aggravating factors in those cases, the amount of aggravators here are unmatched,” the county attorney said.
Smith has worked with the victims’ families for a long time, he said, and made a commitment to them to work toward the correct punishment.
“It’s been a lot of years,” Smith said, “so the delay certainly is difficult to accept.”