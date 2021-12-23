The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is offering tips to help citizens avoid falling victim to scams.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that since early November, residents in the county have lost thousands of dollars after being scammed into providing financial information, purchasing gift cards or providing credit or debit card information to fraudsters.

Christmas scammers are using landlines, cell phones, text messaging and social media in efforts to convince citizens they have either won prize money or owe money, Unger said. The scammers then tell people they need to either forfeit their money or face criminal proceedings or arrest.

The sheriff’s office said legitimate government agencies or businesses will never contact or threaten someone with arrest by phone or email for civil violations or request payment over the phone.

“You should never provide banking information nor purchase gift cards as often directed by scammers and provide that information to anyone over the phone or by text,” Unger said. “If ever in doubt, give no information out or contact your local law enforcement agency before providing any information to an unknown party.”

Scammers often seek out the elderly population and will use intimidation and threats to convince people to act, the sheriff said. They also tell individuals not to hang up the phone or report their conversations.

“These are indications of illegal activity and you should immediately discontinue contact and tell someone that you trust,” Unger said.

Tags

In other news

High school play production brings revenue to city

High school play production brings revenue to city

The three-day NSAA One-Act Play Production Championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk brought in more than 3,800 paid attendees and more than 1,400 directors and high school cast members representing 36 schools across the state.

'We have stock': Smaller stores aim for last-minute shoppers

'We have stock': Smaller stores aim for last-minute shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — After a wearying nearly two years of the pandemic, independent retailers are cautiously hoping their holiday seasons will be bright, despite the challenges this year ranging from supply chain snags to shortages of hot holiday items.

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

Russian pipeline faces big hurdles amid Ukraine tensions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The pipeline is built and being filled with natural gas. But Russia’s Nord Stream 2 faces a rocky road before any gas flows to Germany, with its new leaders adopting a more skeptical tone toward the project and tensions ratcheting up over Russia’s troop buildup at t…