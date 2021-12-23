The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is offering tips to help citizens avoid falling victim to scams.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that since early November, residents in the county have lost thousands of dollars after being scammed into providing financial information, purchasing gift cards or providing credit or debit card information to fraudsters.
Christmas scammers are using landlines, cell phones, text messaging and social media in efforts to convince citizens they have either won prize money or owe money, Unger said. The scammers then tell people they need to either forfeit their money or face criminal proceedings or arrest.
The sheriff’s office said legitimate government agencies or businesses will never contact or threaten someone with arrest by phone or email for civil violations or request payment over the phone.
“You should never provide banking information nor purchase gift cards as often directed by scammers and provide that information to anyone over the phone or by text,” Unger said. “If ever in doubt, give no information out or contact your local law enforcement agency before providing any information to an unknown party.”
Scammers often seek out the elderly population and will use intimidation and threats to convince people to act, the sheriff said. They also tell individuals not to hang up the phone or report their conversations.
“These are indications of illegal activity and you should immediately discontinue contact and tell someone that you trust,” Unger said.