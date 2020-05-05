Some restrictions lifted, with more to follow

Directed health measures for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department district have been extended to May 31, but some restrictions have been lifted, and others could follow sooner than May 31.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, health officials and representatives from Tyson briefed the media Monday afternoon.
Gina Uhing, director of the health department, gave an update about which health measures have changed and which are still in place.
Uhing said some of the major changes compared to previous health measures include loosening restrictions on religious services and elective surgeries.
Religious services include regular services, as well as weddings and funerals. Some rules will still need to be followed: People must remain more than 6 feet apart except for immediate family members, and gatherings must be limited to only the ceremony or service. No items should be shared between different parties.
“This change offers an opportunity to provide education and updates to audiences that may not otherwise receive them through media venues,” Uhing said. “Reinstating religious services also provides much-needed spiritual inspiration for those struggling during this uncertain time.”
Elective surgeries officially resumed Monday at Faith Regional Health Services. To be able to continue that, certain requirements have to be met: More than 30% of regular hospital beds and beds in intensive care units must be available, 30% of ventilators must be available and there must be at least a two-week stock of personal protective equipment.
“At (Faith Regional), we have been monitoring that three times a day,” said Kelly Driscoll, president of Faith Regional. “We monitor those in real time and also report those data to the state and federal government.”
Driscoll said the hospital remains prepared for a COVID-19 outbreak but must meet other health needs.
“We have been doing emergent procedures still this entire time,” Driscoll said. “During a pandemic, unfortunately, those things don’t take a pause.”
The difference between emergent and elective procedures, Driscoll said, is that elective procedures are scheduled in advance, but that doesn’t mean they are trivial.
“Not every elective procedure is created equal,” Driscoll said. “Many people need cardiac care, need cancer care, need stroke care, that have been waiting to have their elective procedure done. There are patients that are sick and we can now provide that care with the highest quality and with safety measures in place.”
Other directed health measures have been extended with no changes.
Services such as barber shops, salons and theaters must remain closed. Schools are also not permitted to reopen or hold any in-person classes or activities. Restaurants and bars remain restricted to carry-out and delivery only.
Moenning said the restrictions are not necessarily set in stone, as discussions are ongoing to evaluate whether health measures can be lifted sooner.
Whether that happens depends on the full results from testing at the Tyson plant in Madison and its impact on the area. If health officials deem conditions "reasonably safe," lifting of the health measures could start before May 31.
Uhing said the health measures are consistently being re-evaluated, but that doesn’t mean they will change.
“I feel deeply for the sacrifices and losses of business owners and ag producers,” she said. “It is the intention of everyone involved to resume normal business activity as soon as we can safely do so. Although re-evaluating does not guarantee a change, it does guarantee to the public that it is being looked at and assessed.”
Uhing said she also has received requests from elected officials and business owners to lift restrictions in communities with fewer cases, but those requests have been denied by the state.
“They (the state) feel it’s important to consistently apply the decision making process statewide. No health district has been afforded the opportunity to pick or choose counties included in the measures,” Uhing said.