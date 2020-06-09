Residents in some communities in Northeast Nebraska don’t have to wait much longer to enjoy their local pool, although social distancing rules will be in place in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Some communities across the state made the decision weeks ago to close their water parks and swimming pools for the summer, but others in the area have decided to reopen under tight restrictions.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced loosened restrictions regarding swimming pools, bars, zoos, movie theaters and small auctions beginning June 1 for 89 counties in Nebraska. This opened the door for communities to start the decision-making process on whether to open swimming pools.
Before the governor’s announcement, several Northeast Nebraska communities were pessimistic about the potential to open up their public pools. The decision sparked discussion and hope among several Nebraska communities, but despite the loosened restrictions, not all area pools have deemed reopening feasible.
The guidelines set forth by Gov. Ricketts now allow for pools to open at 25% capacity and require people to not come within 6 feet of one another. Staff are also required to log individuals coming and going for contract tracing. In some communities, it’s likely that parents will be required to sign a waiver to allow their children to swim so that the city isn’t liable for COVID-19-related claims.
While the Norfolk City Council approved plans to open the AquaVenture water park later this month, the Liberty Bell Pool will remain closed for the season, said Pat Mrsny, parks and recreation director for the City of Norfolk.
Mrsny said extra staffing would be needed for sanitizing and because the pool season has been significantly shortened, the city opted to direct all of its staffing and training focuses on AquaVenture for the remainder of the season.
“There should be more than enough staffing to start the season,” Mrsny said. “There’s going to be about 90-95% of the staff coming back. We want to account for the possibility of losing people to sickness and the need for extra personnel.”
Most years, AquaVenture typically staffs up to 100 personnel, and, according to Mrsny, the water park is actively training lifeguards to prepare for the June 22 opening. Because the season has been shortened, AquaVenture is pushing to potentially open on June 20 if enough personnel have been trained.
There isn’t a close date for the season, but typically AquaVenture closes in mid-August. Most colleges are beginning their fall semesters a week early, which is likely to result in several staffers remaining available only until Aug. 9. Mrsny said the city will know at a later date how long the water park will remain open for the season, but the possibility of opening for a couple of weekends only in late August is a possibility.
Madison’s swimming pool opened Monday and has its 25% capacity set at 68 people at one time. Kelli Dickes, city clerk, said people are required to social distance when in line at the front counter while signing in, as well as in the pool area. The pool’s water slide and diving board are closed due to sanitation reasons.
Dickes said staff is disinfecting every day the pool opens with a commercial grade cleaner sprayed on all surfaces (floors, toilets, walls, showers, curtains, sinks, benches and doors). Each person is also required to shower with warm water and soap before entering the pool.
After Gov. Ricketts recommended on May 13 that pools remain closed until July 15, the Madison pool had decided to close for the summer. Once Ricketts decided to ease restrictions on May 21, the City of Madison voted to rescind the May 13 decision to stay closed for the summer and pass a superseding motion to open the pool in accordance with Nebraska state health guidelines, local policies and pricing structure presented by the pool’s manager, Michaela Grubb.
For many other pools in Northeast Nebraska, available staffing factored into the decision to reopen or remain closed, and while several pool employees found other part-time jobs in light of the pandemic, Dickes said the Madison pool managed to train enough lifeguards and put together a staff of 10 people for the summer.
“Michaela (Grubb) will be diligent in explaining and enforcing rules, regulations and policies to ensure the safety of patrons,” Dickes said. “Our city workers have been doing an exceptional job of making sure everything is in order so that we can have a successful pool season.”
In West Point, plans are in place to open the city’s swimming pool on Monday, June 15, after a city council vote. Employees already began filling the pool last week in hopes of having the facility ready for use by Monday.
The West Point pool is larger than most pools in small communities, so the 25% capacity requires the pool to have no more than 100 individuals in the pool at one time, whereas many community pools are expected to have a requirement of 25 or fewer. Local officials in West Point are wrapping up discussion this week pertaining to specific guidelines.
In Pierce, the city council approved the reopening of the Pierce Municipal Swimming Pool at Gilman Park for no sooner than Monday, June 15. A significant amount of discussion is still needed among officials to ensure that coronavirus guidelines are met for opening the pool.
The Stanton Community Pool will remain closed this summer, according to city clerk Nancy Morfeld, and repairs will be made to the pool while it is shut down.
Humphrey’s pool also will remain closed, as city officials don’t believe reopening this summer is worthwhile with the most recent guidelines in place, combined with the potential that the pool would be open for only a month to a month-and-a-half. Humphrey’s pool could be closed longer than just this season, as the city has not yet made a decision on whether to make expensive repairs to the existing swimming pool or build a new one, which would take a year or longer.
Summer typically provides youths with an opportunity to participate in a variety of outdoor activities, but those activities have been limited this year by the virus outbreak. Mrsny said while officials based the decision to open the city’s pools on health and safety, there was always a motivation to open the city’s pools to increase the available activities for children.
“The city’s position has always been to offer healthy recreational opportunities to the youth of Norfolk, and that has not changed, and one could say that those opportunities are needed even more now,” Mrsny said.