MADISON — Plans were shared Tuesday with the Madison County Board of Commissioners for a taproom and brewery west of Norfolk.
Divots owner Donna Herrick and brewmaster Jeremy Kirby told the county board that they intend to add a variety of beers, some of which would be canned and sold.
“It looks like a real brewery these days,” Herrick said. “It’s a 20-barrel system. We’re also planning on doing some canning.”
Herrick said her business already had been doing beer distribution with kegs but now will add cans.
“There’s a small taproom in the middle for about 60 people,” she said. “And we’re also doing a beer garden on the east side.”
A taproom is a place where people can sample beers. There will be concrete around the beer garden.
Kirby said it would be a full-service taproom and production brewery. It usually takes about three weeks to a month to brew beer, but it can take up to six months, he said.
“There’s a beer for everybody,” Herrick said. “There’s a variety of flavors and tastes that they come in.”
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said the law enforcement background check on the business came back clean with no issues.
The county board then voted 3-0 to recommend approval to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, which has final authority. Approval is expected to be a formality.