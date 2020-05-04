Directed health measures for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department district have been extended to May 31, but some restrictions have been lifted, and others could follow sooner than May 31.
Norfolk mayor Josh Moenning, health officials and representatives from Tyson briefed the press Monday afternoon.
Gina Uhing, director of the health department, said some of the major changes compared to previous health measures include loosening restrictions on religious services and elective surgeries.
Religious services include regular services as well as weddings and funerals. Some rules will still need to be followed: people must remain more than six feet apart except for immediate family members and gatherings must be limited to only the ceremony or service. No items should be shared between different parties.
Elective surgeries officially resumed Monday at Faith Regional Health Services. Restrictions on visitation are still in place and anyone coming into the facility will be screened for signs of the virus.
Services such as barber shops, salons and theaters must remained closed. Restaurants and bars remained restricted to carry-out and delivery only.
Moenning said the restrictions are not necessarily set in stone, as discussions are ongoing to evaluate whether health measures can be lifted sooner.
Whether that happens depends on the full results from testing at the Tyson plant in Madison, and if health officials deem conditions "reasonably safe," lifting of the health measures could start before May 31.
