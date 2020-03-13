Some events on, most are not in O'Neill

O'NEILL — Not even the world’s largest shamrock, located at the junction of U.S Highway 281 and U.S. Highway 275/20, could bring the luck of the Irish to O’Neill, as the majority of events during the annual St. Patrick’s celebration have been canceled.
According to Laurie Havranek, O’Neill Chamber of Commerce director, the decision to cancel activities resulted from a combination of things.
“It’s in the best interest of our community at this time,” Havranek said.
Friday evening’s dodgeball tourney will not be held.
Saturday cancellations include the Shamrock Fun Run, Green Eggs and Ham children’s literature festival, O’Neill Community Band and Choir performances, Studio 15 Irish dancers, parade, CLASS kiddie carnival, Pro Impact Wrestling and Knights of Columbus Cornhole tournament.
Some events will continue as planned.
Friday evening’s Knights of Columbus fish fry will be drive-through only, with serving beginning at 5:30 and ending at 7:30 p.m.
Handlebend Tap Room will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. The Mason Michaels Band will perform at Chesterfield West at 8 p.m., and karaoke with Delynn will be held at the Gold Timin’ Bar at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, Handlebend Tap Room will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Holt County Grill will offer a special menu, with a beer and whiskey tasting taking place from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Backroad Spirits Band will perform at Chesterfield West at 8 p.m.