If all goes as planned, as much as 10% of the City of Madison’s electrical needs could come from a 14-acre solar array by the end of 2023.
Details of a small solar farm proposal were shared Thursday evening with the Madison County Joint Planning Commission during a public hearing. Commissioners voted 7-0 in support and forwarded the project to the Madison City Council, which is expected to consider it during its meeting Wednesday, March 9.
John Wagner, agent for Blue Stem Energy Solutions, the company that is constructing the solar array, said the property covers about 14 acres and will be 1½ miles north of Madison.
Wagner said the solar array is expected to generate 2 megawatts of electricity, with the power sold to the City of Madison. Blue Stem is based out of Omaha and typically works with public power districts and utility companies.
The project was sized so that 100% of the power can be used by Madison, with collection wires running to the south along 829th Road where it will connect with an existing structure, Wagner said.
The high voltage wires are underground. The land will be leased from Gary White, who owns the farm land.
“I’ve given it a lot of thought,” White said. “I feel it is one of the best projects that we could bring to pass. We’re running out of natural fossil fuels, and we need other alternative energy sources.”
White said he hopes this helps Madison to improve its power sources and helps to grow the community.
There were four people who spoke in favor of it. Nobody spoke against it. Commissioners asked a series of questions.
Through the questions, it was learned there will be no battery storage as it doesn’t make sense financially now.
In addition, the project will be for 25 years, with a bond set up for decommissioning it when it no longer is operational. It then will return to farm ground.
The solar panels are designed to have 100% absorption so there won’t be any glare. It will be secured within a chain link fence.
Madison Mayor Al Brandl said Madison was approached by a couple of companies. For the city’s needs, Blue Stem made more sense and the city council chose it, he said.
“Long term, it helps to control the cost of energy,” Brandl said.
The City of Madison uses about 20 MW of electricity, so this is expected to supply about 10% of the power.
Construction should begin in spring 2023. It used to take about 20 weeks to get the equipment and now takes about 50 weeks, company officials said. Construction itself will take up to six months, they said.
This is believed to be the third solar project approved by the joint planning commission.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and voted 7-0 to recommend for approval the conditional-use permit application for Penny Korth to operate an official office for Rest Ag & Auction and to temporarily park online auction equipment at 54778 Highway 275. The area covers roughly 14 acres and is located on the south side of Battle Creek near the Elkhorn River.
Penny said she and her husband, Greg, operate an online auction. They will keep one or two high-priced items out front to try to attract interest from the highway. Commissioners said they don’t want junk out there and the Korths said they won’t take items on consignment so everything is limited to 30 days. Commissioners approved a set of conditions that limits the items to 20, with items sold having to be moved. The items must be implements or used for agriculture.
The owners of the property have signed off on the conditional-use permit, with the Korths leasing the property. No new buildings may be constructed without mitigation because the property is in a flood plain. Machinery and items that may be moved are OK.
The Korths will operate from a 20-foot-by-20-foot office in a former horse barn. The permit will next be considered by the Madison County Board of Commissioners, which has the final authority.
— Reviewed the administrator’s and building report. Also listened to a 15-minute presentation from the Battle Creek FFA officers on a possible dam for Battle Creek. The presentation was designed not to take a side and give objective information. It included a history of Battle Creek and flooding issues, which last happened in the town in 2007 and 2019.