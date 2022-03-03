A solar farm that will make energy available to NPPD customers in Norfolk could be in commercial operation by next month.
After the farm is in commercial operation for at least a month, solar energy can then be generated at residences of people who qualified for and purchased solar shares through NPPD, said Brittney Koenig, account manager at NPPD Norfolk.
In 2020, it was announced that Norfolk would be part of NPPD’s SunWise Community Solar program. Community solar is a way for community members to purchase solar energy without having to install rooftop panels on their home or business. Solar subscribers may buy different amounts of solar energy based on their annual electricity usage.
NPPD entered into an agreement with Sol Customer Solutions, a joint venture between Sol Systems and Arevon Energy Inc. Arevon will manage the asset, and Sol Systems will operate and maintain the array. Sol Systems, along with partners GenPro Energy Solutions and Mesner Development, executed a lease agreement with the City of Norfolk for the land where the solar panels are being installed along Highway 275 near Norfolk’s sewer maintenance facility.
At an open house Wednesday night at the Norfolk Public Library, Koenig answered questions from several locals potentially interested in purchasing solar shares.
Residential customers may purchase up to five shares from now until Thursday, March 31. Business customers are eligible for a maximum of 50 shares, with each share representative of 150 kilowatt hours of electricity per month.
Customers will be chosen to receive shares in a lottery-style selection process due to the anticipation that shares will be in high demand. A one-time $50 enrollment fee is required of those purchasing shares, Koenig said. If customers purchase solar shares for three years, they will be refunded the enrollment fee.
Only one entry per customer is being accepted, and once the entry process concludes, names will be selected at random in early April until all the shares are reserved. Any customers who enter to receive shares but do not get selected will be placed on a waiting list to receive shares that become available in the future, Koenig said.
As part of the SunWise Community Solar program, 9,000 shares were made available to Norfolk. The city purchased fewer shares than it was allotted so that local NPPD customers would have a greater opportunity to purchase their own shares, Koenig said.
More than half of the shares have been made available to Norfolk residents, she said, with 4,000 shares available for residential customers and 1,000 for businesses.
Customers who purchase shares from the community solar project will see a credit on their bill depending on how many shares they have reserved.
The solar farm is also Nebraska’s largest solar project to date, and the project incorporates an on-site pollinator habitat to support the local ecosystem and local pollinator populations.
Molly Brown, the executive vice president of corporate strategy at GenPro, said the solar farm spreads across 60 acres and will consist of 26,052 panels.
Koenig said similar solar projects had been completed in Scottsbluff, Venango, Ainsworth and Kearney, with all of them having been “very successful.” NPPD also is planning solar farms in York and Ogallala and possibly in Chadron, she said.
“It really just depends on the appetite of the community for this type of thing,” Koenig said Wednesday. “It’s not for every community, not every community wants to do it, and that’s fine. But if communities are interested in that renewable energy, you can bet we’re going to help them out.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, who is a proponent of renewable energy, said in February that he anticipates strong customer interest in the solar shares.
“The lottery process allows for a level playing field for access,” Moenning said. “We’re excited that Norfolk families and businesses will soon have this option, which is unique to anywhere else in the state.”
Another open house for residents interested in purchasing solar shares will be at the Norfolk Public Library, 308 Prospect Ave., on Thursday, March 17.