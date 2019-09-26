Donna Wolff and Andres Sandoval were honored last week by the National Association of Social Workers-Nebraska chapter.
Both were chosen as Public Citizens of the Year. They have worked together to provide suicide awareness to Northeast Nebraska. Wolff and Sandoval are known for their expertise on suicide prevention in the Norfolk area.
Wolff lost her 18-year-old son, Zebulun, to suicide 10 years ago. Following that experience, she was determined to work to have something positive come from the tragedy. She has become knowledgeable on the topic of suicide, mental health and depression.
In addition to other training she has completed, she has become a facilitator through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and she has been recognized by that group for her work in the area of suicide prevention.
Wolff is an enrolled member of the Santee Sioux Tribe of Nebraska. She shares her story to help reduce the stigma surrounding suicide.
She wants others to know that it's acceptable to speak about this topic and that they can survive and thrive after a suicide loss.
Andres Sandoval is an outreach and eligibility specialist at the Norfolk Community Health Care Clinic, one of Nebraska's federally qualified community health centers. He is a suicide prevention trainer through the QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Institute, and he is the only civilian teaching the Livingworks program SafeTALK in Nebraska.
In his work, Sandoval said he has a passion for helping others, especially those who have been diagnosed with rare diseases so that they can get connected with appropriate resources and become educated about their conditions.
Wolff and Sandoval started the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition in Norfolk about nine years ago. Sandoval has written grants, provided information about the coalition and done planning for the project. Wolff facilitates support groups for those affected by suicide in Norfolk and Columbus.
Among other things, the coalition has brought speakers on the topic of suicide prevention and awareness to Northeast Nebraska.
As the person who nominated Wolff and Sandoval states, "they have demonstrated exceptional leadership by empowering survivors and skillfully planned their comprehensive efforts. They have been fearless in inviting community leadership to join them in their quest to reduce suicide. They are the suicide experts in Northeast Nebraska."