Contrary to some social media posts and a report from a media hiring company, the mayor of Norfolk doesn’t make $88,000 annually.
Some recent discussions and a call to the newspaper requested the Daily News report on the salary of Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council.
According to the media hiring company, the mayor makes $7,356 monthly and has an annual salary of $88,278. A call to the company on Wednesday afternoon seeking comment was returned later. The representative said she had “no idea” where the figure was from.
Nick Stevenson, City of Norfolk communications manager, provided a list of salaries for the mayor and council at the Daily News’ request.
According to the most recent records, the mayor makes $750 a month, the council president makes $450 a month and the other council members make $425 a month.
That translates into the mayor making $9,000 per year, the council president making $5,400 per year and the other council members making $5,100 per year. None of them is eligible for benefits like health insurance from the city.
Based on a Daily News story from 2000, the mayor and council members’ salaries had been set at that rate at least 22 years.
In 2000, there was discussion about looking at other cities the size of Norfolk and raising elected officials’ salaries to be comparable, but there is no record of that study ever taking place.