Social media credibility depends on how it’s used

If the goal is to find a trusted source of reliable, accurate news, social media probably isn’t the place to turn to.
Sure, there are responsible news sites found on various social media platforms — often published by mainstream newspapers and other media outlets — but then there are sites like what state Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Grand Island unfortunately relied on last year.
The Nebraska Legislature made national news in March 2022 when the senator repeated to his colleagues a social media-fueled rumor that some students who identified as cats in Nebraska were being provided with litter boxes by their schools.
The litter box claim was thoroughly debunked. But not soon enough. Articles on Bostelman cropped up in national publications like The Washington Post, and one video of his comment on the floor of the Legislature received more than 300,000 views, according to NBC.
The strange rumor originated online, with Michigan and Iowa social media groups seeing the claims about “cat-students” and litter boxes before it spread to Nebraska, according to The Washington Post.
The rumor made its way to Norfolk, too. It was prevalent enough that Jami Jo Thompson, Norfolk Public Schools superintendent, felt it important enough to issue a public statement: “Norfolk Public Schools has faced several challenges over the years related to rumors and false stories spread via social media. Students and parents have shared false information regarding potential threats to our schools, which have caused both fear and a disruption to our learning community.”
Schools that are disrupted over false social media information; and a state senator repeating a nonsensical rumor about litter boxes on the floor of the Legislature — how does this sort of thing happen?
Part of it is because of social media’s popularity. According to a Pew Research Center fact sheet on social media and news from 2022, more than half of U.S. adults get their news “at least sometimes” from social media. Roughly a third find their news on Facebook, which is far and away the leading social media site.
This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. After all, many journalists — including some at the Daily News — maintain public-facing social media accounts they use to cover meetings, sports and other breaking news events live as they happen. It allows for information to be shared prior to more formal news presentations in print. And social media sites are good for sharing information rapidly, meaning that reliable news can spread quickly, raising awareness of community issues.
But a problem arises when news gathered from social media is misleading, inaccurate or even intentionally falsified.
A complicating factor is revealed from the results of a study by The Media Insight Project. The research identified a trend in social media use all the way back in 2017: People are far more likely to view a piece of news as trustworthy if it’s shared by someone they trust, regardless of the trustworthiness of the news source.
On social media platforms like Facebook, which prioritize following people a user knows personally or has some other connection to, misinformation can spread rapidly.
And there aren’t many consequences for those who spread misleading or false news on social media.
Facebook, according to its Community Standards site, does attempt to remove misinformation, but it does so on a case-by-case basis. Even if a misleading post or article is dealt with, it can influence a large number of people before being removed.
So what’s the best way to get news in an increasingly social media-dominated media landscape?
Community journalism, like that produced by the Daily News, runs on reputation. If reporters get the facts wrong, they’re held accountable, and the paper publishes a correction, ensuring consistent quality and reliability. Moreover, community members can reach out to local journalists directly with questions and concerns.
While social media can be a helpful tool for connecting with people around the world — and can be a good way to interact with and access the work of reputable news organizations — uncritical consumption of information online can lead to the spread of rumors and misinformation of the sort that appeared in last year’s legislative session.