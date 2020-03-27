Practicing social distancing may protect you from COVID-19, but it also may leave you vulnerable to another condition: Anxiety.
While people are afraid of catching the virus, the cancellation of events and activities is also a big factor, said Dave Mitchell, a psychologist at Associated Psychologists and Counselors in Norfolk.
“That’s a big stresser,” he said. “I think the main thing I’ve seen pop up is a higher than normal anxiety.”
To avoid and reduce feelings of anxiety, Mitchell said he recommends people try to limit their use of social media and cable news, as these platforms often may make situations appear worse than they are.
If anxiety persists, though, Mitchell suggests counseling or therapy as the next step, he said.
For Mitchell, the first goal is to help a client understand why he or she feels so anxious, he said.
“First, I try to help people understand it. This virus has all the conditions for anxiety,” Mitchell said. “I try to help people understand how they feel is pretty normal.”
Along with anxiety, the virus could strain relationships, Mitchell said. Problems between couples or family members may bubble up when people are isolated together for too long.
“It would not surprise me if people started seeing relationship difficulties,” Mitchell said.
This nightmare for domestic violence victims has already played out elsewhere. The number of such incidents in China has risen sharply as people across much of that country have been quarantined, according to Chinese news sources. Already, the National Domestic Violence Hotline has begun to field some highly distressing calls as quarantine measures have been implemented, said the hotline’s chief executive, Katie Ray-Jones.
“An abuser will use anything in their toolbox to exert their power and control, and COVID-19 is one of those tools,” said Crystal Justice, who oversees development at the National Domestic Violence Hotline, a 24/7 national hotline in the United States.
In cities and towns everywhere, concern is high, and meaningful numbers are hard to come by. In some cases, officials worry about a spike in calls, and in others, about a drop in calls, which might indicate that victims cannot find a safe way to reach out for help.
On a normal day, 1,800 to 2,000 people will call that national hotline. That number hasn’t changed, but that doesn’t surprise organizers. After natural disasters like earthquakes, Justice said, it’s only when schools and workplaces reopen that people are finally able to reach out.
More significant, she said, is that more than 700 people who called the hotline between last Wednesday and Sunday cited the coronavirus as “a condition of their experience.” Some of the out-of-the-ordinary anecdotes staffers are hearing include abusers preventing their partners from going to their jobs in health care or blocking them from needed health care services or from accessing safety tools like gloves or sanitizer.
In times like these, Mitchell said, it is important for people to take time for themselves. This can help to limit relationship problems.
“Carve out parts of your day to have some time to yourself. Making time for yourself to relax a little bit is really important,” he said. “Going outside and exercising is a good idea if the weather permits.”
Another cause of stress could be a friend or family member catching the virus, Mitchell said.
“Dealing with the emotional fallout of that could be pretty significant,” he said.
If layoffs and reduced hours continue, then financial difficulties also could lead to increased stress and anxiety, Mitchell said.
For now, counselors and psychologists in the area are still able to meet with clients in person, Mitchell said.
If this changes or a client does not feel comfortable coming into the clinic, most clinics in the area have the ability to hold telehealth sessions with clients, Mitchell said.
For Mitchell’s clinic, this is convenient regardless of the virus as some clients come from out of town, he said.
Using Zoom, Mitchell said he is able to hold sessions with clients online, so there is no need for in-person contact. The only exception would be if a client needed specialized psychological testing.
While social distancing and self-isolating may be a challenge, it also may be an opportunity, Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he encourages people to use this time as a chance to reflect or work on goals.
“It’s also an opportunity to maybe reflect on our priorities and relationships,” he said. “We may find that we feel closer with our friends and family. People may communicate more.”
* * *
Editor’s note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.