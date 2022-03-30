MADISON — All the work with the new electrical, computer and phone systems and generator installation is being completed on schedule.
Anne Pruss, county clerk, and the Madison County Board of Commissioners provided a brief update Tuesday to the major work project that has disrupted regular operations at the courthouse, resulting in makeshift operations at the fairgrounds.
Plans are to open back up at the courthouse on Monday, April 4, at noon, Pruss said.
Fiber has been connected and wiring was still taking place on Tuesday. Testing is planned for Thursday, she said.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said the servers have yet to be moved as well.
DWB of Madison is the overall contractor for the project. Model Electric, Applied Technology and Precision IT also are working on it.
The displacement included holding the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday in the 4-H administration building on the fairgrounds. Most of the other offices in the courthouse are working out of the commercial building just to the north of it, making for some cozy conditions. There are signs directing people on where to go all the way from the courthouse to the fairgrounds.
Part of the work also includes replacing the old diesel generator that was used only in emergencies.
This is the most extensive upgrade to the courthouse since it opened at its current location on the north end of Madison in 1978.
The work will include installing a new electric switchboard and master control console, new internet phone lines and a new phone system and redoing much of the electrical work in the courthouse.
Some of the work has been discussed for years. Originally, it was scheduled to be completed last summer, but the pandemic delayed that.
And the reason why the courthouse is opening at noon on April 4 instead of in the morning? County officials said that’s to give crews time to move all the furniture back that morning.
Since just about everything had to be moved for work crews, the county took advantage by having the carpets professionally cleaned and the floors waxed.
Some of the work is being completed into the evening and on weekends to keep everything on schedule.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Todd Volk, sheriff; and Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, five from the public and two reporters.
Meeting lasted: 50 minutes.
ACTION ITEMS
— Recited the Pledge of Allegiance and had a moment of silence. Noted the open meetings law is posted and followed.
— Approved a special designated license for District TT Hospitality for a spring craft event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8, and Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15, at Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch located at 55275 837th Road, Norfolk.
— Approved an agreement with Madison County Historical Society for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
— Awarded a contract to the low bidder, B’s Enterprises of Norfolk, in the amount of $218,553 for several culvert projects in Madison County.
— Conducted an open session for public comments.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.