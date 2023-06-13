HUMPHREY — Construction of Humphrey’s new fire station is moving along.
“We’re finishing up on roughing and mechanical and work like that,” said John Bierman of Bierman Contracting of Columbus. “We’re starting to hang Sheetrock, and doors and windows are all being put in, and all the concrete work is being finished up, so things are moving along pretty good.”
He said construction is on schedule to be completed by the end of August, while cautioning that there are always unforeseen delays in materials and other factors that can affect that timeline.
“It’s coming along,” he said. “In the last month, we’ve had a lot of activity over there. Last week we had 35 guys on-site. That’s kind of unheard of. We had our own concrete crew putting in the retaining wall, we had a steel crew finishing up on the steel work, we had drywallers, electricians, plumbers, overheard door guys, there were people all over.”
The building is 80 feet wide and 150 feet long, or 12,000 square feet.
The building is bigger than the current station because future growth had to be factored into construction.
The meeting room area is going to be similar in size, but office space will be added so rescue and fire personnel can have separate offices.
Storage space is an issue in the current facility, so the new station will have adequate storage.
The new station will have six doors instead of four, including a drive-through with a wash bay to clean the trucks after they return from a call.
Using the site of the former pool, which is moving to the old tee-ball field at Foltz Sports Complex, allows a bigger, better building to be constructed, rather than staying at the current station site and building a station the same size.
The station is supported through tax dollars from the rural fire district — as it is now.
Behlen Manufacturing Co. of Columbus built the station.