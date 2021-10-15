Snyder post office reopens

THE SNYDER post office closed reopened Tuesday morning after being closed since late 2019

 Correspondent/Delores Meister

SNYDER — The post office here reopened Tuesday morning for regular business after being closed since Oct. 30, 2019.

The building was in need of repairs and upkeep that needed to be done by the landlord. The landlord finally completed the work acceptable to the U.S. Postal Service, which is necessary to have a clean and safe working environment.

Full postal service is available. The post office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mail pickup is daily at 1 p.m.

Tags

In other news

Nursing schools see applications rise, despite COVID burnout

Nursing schools see applications rise, despite COVID burnout

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Nurses around the U.S. are getting burned out by the COVID-19 crisis and quitting, yet applications to nursing schools are rising, driven by what educators say are young people who see the global emergency as an opportunity and a challenge.