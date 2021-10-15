Snyder post office reopens

SNYDER — The post office here reopened Tuesday morning for regular business after being closed since Oct. 30, 2019.
The building was in need of repairs and upkeep that needed to be done by the landlord. The landlord finally completed the work acceptable to the U.S. Postal Service, which is necessary to have a clean and safe working environment.
Full postal service is available. The post office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mail pickup is daily at 1 p.m.