The weekend’s preview of winter weather resulted in three new climate records for Norfolk on Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service office in Omaha/Valley, Norfolk received 4 inches of snow, toppling the previous record of 2.7 inches set in 1997.
The snowfall was part of a system that stretched across the state and spurred a winter weather advisory for much of the eastern half of Nebraska.
Records for snowfall also were set in Omaha and Lincoln. Elsewhere in Northeast Nebraska, Pat Jakubowski of Howells and Jim Bahm of Woodland Park reported 4.5 inches each, Gene Trine of Madison reported 3.5 inches and Norman Doerr of Creighton said he measured 7 inches of snow at his home.
In addition to record snowfall, Norfolk also set temperature records for Oct. 25. The high temperature reached 27 degrees on Sunday; the previous record was 35, set in 1957. The low temperature dipped to 17, meeting the previous record low set in 1942.
The National Weather Service said new temperature records also are expected to be set Monday and Tuesday, but residents of the area can expect sunshine and highs in the 50s — closer to the norm for late October — to return by the weekend.
Snow fell Saturday night into Sunday in Northeast Nebraska, with roads completely snow-covered from Yankton, southward to Wayne. The band of snow stretched between Norfolk and Neligh.
Heavier amounts of snow also fell overnight in northwest Nebraska, according to Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the weather service office in North Platte. Six inches of snow was reported near Gordon in Sheridan County, 5 inches was reported in Valentine by 7 p.m. and other spots in the Sandhills recorded 6 to 8 inches.
Parts of I-80 were closed Sunday night in the Panhandle between Big Springs and Wyoming because of massive amounts of snow, according to the Nebraska 511 website.
