...MAJOR WINTER STORM FOR MUCH OF THE AREA TODAY INTO TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
west central Iowa.
* WHEN...Through 3 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions. Areas of blowing snow
and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute and will
definitely impact the evening commute. Travel could become very
difficult. Spotty power outages are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates expected mainly from
Noon to 7 pm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&