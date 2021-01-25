Norfolk has declared a snow emergency starting at 9 a.m. on Monday and going until further notice.

No parking is allowed on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes. Parking is allowed on the even sides of streets only in residential areas, but citizens are encouraged to park off the street if possible.

Violation of any of these regulations during a snow emergency can lead to a citation.

Tags

In other news

Black ice on roadways, use caution

Black ice on roadways, use caution

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has issued an advisory regarding current road conditions: Black ice on roadways is creating very hazardous driving conditions.