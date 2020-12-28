Norfolk has declared a snow emergency starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and going until further notice.

The forecast calls for freezing drizzle, 3 to 5 inches of snow and 15 to 25 mph wind gusts. These factors will impact travel and may cause power outages or hazardous conditions, according to a media release from the city.

No parking is allowed on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes. Parking is allowed on the even sides of streets only in residential areas, but citizens are encouraged to park off the street if possible.

Violation of any of these regulations during a snow emergency can lead to a citation.

Tags

In other news

Tips to prepare for winter weather

Tips to prepare for winter weather

After experiencing beautiful December temperatures, a winter storm is expected to move into the area tonight through Wednesday. Region 11 Emergency Management is preparing for the storm and is encouraging citizens throughout Region 11 to do the same.

British hospitals scramble for space as virus cases soar

British hospitals scramble for space as virus cases soar

LONDON (AP) — British hospitals are canceling non-urgent procedures and scrambling to find space for COVID-19 patients as coronavirus cases continue to surge despite tough new restrictions imposed to curb a fast-spreading new variant of the virus.

+2
Trump relents, signs COVID relief, averts federal shutdown

Trump relents, signs COVID relief, averts federal shutdown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the bipartisan deal that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and avert a federal government shutdown.