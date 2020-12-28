Norfolk has declared a snow emergency starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and going until further notice.
The forecast calls for freezing drizzle, 3 to 5 inches of snow and 15 to 25 mph wind gusts. These factors will impact travel and may cause power outages or hazardous conditions, according to a media release from the city.
No parking is allowed on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes. Parking is allowed on the even sides of streets only in residential areas, but citizens are encouraged to park off the street if possible.
Violation of any of these regulations during a snow emergency can lead to a citation.