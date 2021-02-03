Northeast Nebraska is expected to receive its latest round of winter weather on Thursday that could affect road conditions.
The Region 11 area (Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties) is expected to experience wintry weather conditions starting Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service reports. Snow accumulation of up to 2 inches is expected, with peak intensity between 6 a.m. and noon. A winter weather advisory has been issued from midnight until 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Since the initial precipitation will be rain or a rain and snow mix, it is expected that roads will freeze quickly and become icy, according to the Region 11 Emergency Management team. Strong winds will gust between 35-45 mph out of the northwest, making Thursday morning travel difficult. Snow and strong winds may lead to blizzard-like conditions. In addition to slick surfaces, there is a strong possibility for adverse road conditions because of blowing snow and low visibility.
Residents are encouraged to use extreme caution when traveling and, if possible, stay at home and off the roads. Latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511.
Additionally, temperatures this weekend will approach wind chill advisory criteria, with the lowest temperatures expected Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The lows are expected in the single digits, above or below zero, and the highs in the single digits and teens. Similar values are expected again both Sunday and Monday nights.