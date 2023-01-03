The new year arrived with a mixed bag of winter weather in Northeast Nebraska as a storm system moved into the area late Monday and continued into Tuesday.
Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Services office in Omaha, said he expected a little more ice than what the Norfolk area had received, but the system brought a little bit of almost everything, including much-needed precipitation.
“The precipitation is something we really needed, especially up in your neck of the woods,” Petersen said. “In Norfolk, we had the driest year ever on our books.”
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, a little more than a half inch of precipitation had been reported at Norfolk Regional Airport. It fell in the form of freezing rain, sleet and snow, and included an element more often seen in the summer — thunder, lightning and, elsewhere, hail.
“Quarter-inch hail reported in Waverly,” Petersen said of the mix of weather brought across the state by the early January storm.
North of Norfolk, more snow had fallen. Petersen said up to 8 inches of snow had been reported in the Verdigre area and, in some places just north of the South Dakota border, the system had dumped well over 10 inches.
While the short-term forecast for Norfolk shows conditions remaining below freezing, Petersen said it looks as if a mild weather pattern is on the horizon.
“I don’t think we have any slam-dunk big systems like this one, where we’re getting sure shots,” he said.
The freezing drizzle followed by heavy snow resulted in slick roads, many cancellations and postponements. At least 3 inches fell on top of the snow by midmorning in Norfolk, while sheriff’s offices north of Norfolk in Boyd, Knox and Cedar counties were advising against any travel.
In Stanton County, meanwhile, Sheriff Mike Unger said roads are 100% covered with snow and ice, but that snowfall may actually have helped improve the condition of the road surface since the snow covered some of the ice.
Unger added that the sheriff’s office had received a couple of calls about vehicles sliding off the roadway, but there weren’t any reports of serious accidents as of mid-morning Tuesday.
The sheriff advised motorists to give themselves extra time to get to their destinations, but he stopped short of saying that drivers in Stanton County need to stay off the roads.
While up to about a foot of snow was expected to fall by the time the storm ended on Tuesday in parts of Nebraska, it was ice accumulation that affected an even larger area of snow.
Will Elwell, director of the Norfolk Street Division, addressed his department’s response to the largest winter storm so far in the winter season.
“Timing messed us up a little bit,” Elwell said Tuesday morning. “We were out yesterday afternoon from 4:30 p.m. until about 8:00 last night and we got the first blast of ice taken care of. Then, we came back at 4:00 this morning because it hadn’t started yet. At that time it wasn’t snowing yet, so we got back to putting chemical down to get the ice back off again, and then the snow at about 5:00 or 5:15 a.m. and we got a couple inches in about an hour so we’re back at it again.”
Elwell said about midmorning Tuesday, everything was operating as well as could be expected.
“So far, so good. Everything is out running and we’ll just stay with it now and get them cleaned up. It (the storm) looks like it’s pushed through, which is earlier than they said by a long way, so that helps us out on cleanup. The timing wasn’t perfect by any means, but at least it’s done.”
Elwell said if there was a silver lining, it might have been that there was a lot of rain that fell Monday ahead of the snow.
“If that had all been snow, we might have gotten a foot of snow, but we lucked out. This by far would be our biggest one, and it’s wet, heavy stuff,” he said.
Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, urged drivers who intended to travel to check the forecast and current road conditions before heading out.
“As always, take the conditions into consideration and determine if you really need to travel during the storm,” Bolduc said.
Travelers are encouraged to check the Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System at 511.Nebraska.Gov. In addition to viewing live cameras, road reports and closure information, the system includes live weather radar that will allow travelers to monitor storms as they move through Nebraska. NDOT crews are already working across the state and will continue as the storm progresses.
From courthouses that opened late or closed Tuesday to schools that were scheduled to start up again Tuesday after the Christmas break, the weather caused plenty of disruptions.
In terms of power outages, Nebraska Public Power District reported about 2,300 customers without power in Ogallala on Monday evening, and crews were on site making repairs, the newspaper reported.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that roads across the western half of the state were partially to fully covered. Most roads in the eastern half, especially Northeast Nebraska, were covered.
On Tuesday, temperatures were expected to drop in the late afternoon, according to the weather service, generating the potential for slick spots during the evening commute.
Editor’s note: Austin Svehla, Jerry Guenther and the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this article.