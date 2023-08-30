Fraudulent card-skimming activities have resulted in some Nebraskans’ SNAP EBT cards being compromised.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it had been made aware of the activity and was working closely with federal partners, SNAP retailers and EBT processors to protect benefits and combat the issue.
Skimming occurs when devices are illegally installed on point-of-sale terminals that capture data of cardholders’ personal identification numbers (PIN). Criminals use the data to create fake cards and then steal from victims’ accounts.
SNAP benefit theft victimizes low-income people who rely on these benefits to feed their families, the department said in a press release.
Nearly 99% of unauthorized purchases detected are coming from outside Nebraska. The department encouraged SNAP EBT cardholders to visit ebtedge.com to register their EBT card and block out-of-state transactions.
The following steps may be taken to help prevent fraud on EBT accounts:
— Change the PIN often, and do not use common PINs for the account.
— Download the FIS ebtEDGE app on the mobile device or create a cardholder account at www.ebtedge.com and register the EBT card.
— From the application or website, select options to freeze the card between uses to prevent unauthorized activity. Out-of-state transactions also may be blocked, which also helps prevent unauthorized activity. These options may be activated or deactivated by the household instantly through the application or website before or following a valid purchase.
— From the application or website, the transaction history for the EBT account may be used.
— Households may request a replacement card if they are concerned their account was compromised by calling 877-247-6328 or through mobile and web applications.
— Keep the PIN and card number secret. Cover the keypad when entering the PIN on a machine.
— Beware of phishing. DHHS and EBT processors will never call or text to ask for a PIN or card number.
— Check the EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If any are found, change the PIN right away to stop the thief from making new purchases. Report suspicious activity.
If residents have additional questions or believe they were affected by unauthorized purchases on their EBT accounts, contact ACCESSNebraska at 800-383-4278.