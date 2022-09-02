With so much of the U.S.-Mexico border unsecured, the cartels are using more tactics to get more immigrants into the United States illegally.
U.S. Rep. Mike Flood said he heard from sheriffs and others that the “coyotes,” as they are called, get $5,000 to $8,000 for each person they bring across the border.
“They’ll have a scout who sits up on a mountaintop in Mexico with sophisticated radio equipment. They’ll send a couple of illegals to where they know the border patrol agent is, then they’ll send a couple of people to another border patrol agent. And while those two border patrol agents are busy taking those two illegals into custody and processing them, they’ll send 15 people around the backside knowing those border patrol agents are busy. And those are the ones that evade detection. It’s an elaborate criminal enterprise.”
Flood said before he made the trip to the Arizona border, he knew Nebraska communities were getting victimized with fentanyl and other drugs.
“What I didn’t realize until going down there were all the vulnerable people getting victimized by the drug cartels,” Flood said.
Even setting Nebraska’s issues aside with the lack of border enforcement, is it OK for the nation to create a situation where women and children are regularly getting sexually assaulted as part of the journey they pay for? Flood asked.
Then once they arrive in the United States, the women and children face violence from the cartels.
“I saw a tree where the coyotes will hang the bras and underwear of the women they raped,” Flood said. “They called it a rape tree.”
Flood said he asked why the cartels do that.
“The guy said, ‘It demonstrates their power and authority.’ ”
Flood said the illegal immigrants are vulnerable. They want to flee a bad situation, but they either get talked into going or think that if they pay their money, they will be OK.
Once the cartels get them, it usually ends badly.
“If they can’t keep up, they are left to die. Sometimes they are used as the decoys by the cartels. Sometimes they get to the United States and they have to work off their debt from what they already paid. It’s an organized criminal enterprise that preys upon the most vulnerable.”