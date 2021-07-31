Smoke seen Saturday morning

The Norfolk Fire Division received a report of smoke coming from the Appeara building shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. The source of the smoke appeared to be a bundle of laundry that was in the back of a semi-trailer truck at the business on North Third Street.
In other news
WASHINGTON (AP) — A nationwide eviction moratorium is set to expire Saturday night after President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress worked furiously but ultimately failed to align on a long-shot strategy to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — With U.S. health officials recommending that children mask up in school this fall, parents and policy makers across the nation have been plunged anew into a debate over whether face coverings should be optional or a mandate.
HUMPHREY — A special election has been scheduled for November on the proposed new Humphrey municipal swimming pool bond issue.
The Stanton County Fair returns this Wednesday, Aug. 4, to Sunday, Aug. 8, with all its usual events.
Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Saturday in area communities.
The Norfolk Fire Division received a report of smoke coming from the Appeara building shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday morning. The source of the smoke appeared to be a bundle of laundry that was in the back of a semi-trailer truck at the business on North Third Street.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
Norfolk High School’s activities department is warning businesses that the school and Panther booster clubs are not working with AAA Sports Publications, a company from Colorado, on high school sports posters. In an email sent out to local businesses, it was reported that the company had bee…
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Fairgoers are gearing up for a full week of activities in Dakota and Thurston counties. Officially, the five-day fair runs from Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 8, but 4-H activities get started a few days earlier with cats, dogs, rabbits and poultry showings on Sun…