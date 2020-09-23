Do-it-yourselfers and building contractors might want to take note, the City of Norfolk has updated its building, plumbing, electrical, fire and mechanical codes.
Following seven public hearings that were combined into one at Monday’s Norfolk City Council meeting, the council approved the updated codes.
Various city inspectors took turns during the public hearing discussing major changes and answering questions from council members.
Valerie Grimes, planning and development director, said the city is updating the 2012 international code with the 2018 international code.
“Why we are going with the 2018 code is because the state is on the 2018 international codes and so we’re keeping up with the state with that,” Grimes said.
The changes included one new code — the fuel gas code.
Steve Nordhues, a building official, discussed several of the codes, including the international building code that didn’t see any significant changes.
With the energy code, however, some changes were made to the residential portion. One of the new requirements includes having a contractor get what is known as a “REScheck,” which is the name of a computer program.
The residential area has a one-page document that can have like a checklist to be used to determine if a home passes, Nordhues said.
The city does the inspections, including insulation. The city began doing those inspections about a year ago after it was determined that a lot of the insulation jobs weren’t being completed as well as they could be, Nordhues said.
One of the main features of the new energy code is that basements — at the time of new construction — are not required to be insulated unless they are being finished. At the time basements are being finished, they will be required to be insulated, he said.
Nordhues said some changes also were made to the international residential code. One change, for example, is that smoke alarms are being placed throughout the home if they are remodeled or if they are getting a new addition.
With new technology, for example, wireless smoke alarms can meet the new codes and provide an early warning system at a much cheaper cost than the past, he said.
John Kouba, who works with property maintenance, said the technology with the smoke alarms had been required in the past but was exempted because of the cost. Now with the wireless technology, they will be required to be connected, he said.
“That will occur at the time of the change of tenancy in those units or if the property sells and there is a new owner.” Kouba said. “They would update to those new interconnected smoke alarms.”
Paul Serres, plumbing and mechanical inspector, said the fuel gas code was never separated out but has its own code book. It now has been implemented into the code.
On the plumbing code, the only significant changes were updating numbers and eliminating verbiage that was redundant, Serres said.
Terry Zwiebel, fire marshal, discussed fire codes.
Some of the changes “cleaned up” language to better explain matters.
Zwiebel said the smoke alarm technology has been improved, including the ability to identify which alarm is going off, such as whether it’s in the basement or a particular bedroom.
Nobody from the public spoke on the changes. The council voted 7-0 on all three readings to approved ordinances adopting each of the codes.