HOWELLS — When discussing how to unveil new annex space at the local museum, members of the Howells Historical Society decided to go big.
Its first event will kick off the six-city state tour for the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street traveling exhibit “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America.”
Jean Blum, president of the Howells Historical Society, said the opportunity to host the exhibit was presented by one of its members who works closely with Humanities Nebraska, which works in cooperation with the Smithsonian’s Main Street program, and it seemed like a good way to welcome visitors to the community and show off the museum’s new annex.
“A couple of years ago, the museum had an opportunity to purchase another building — an annex. We were overcrowded,” Blum said. “We have so many things. We displayed them, but it was so jumbled together you couldn’t really appreciate what you could see.”
Blum said members of the Howells Historical Society had seen a different traveling Smithsonian exhibit in Wisner last year, and they were excited to learn about the chance to host the “Voices and Votes” exhibit this year as work on the annex wrapped up.
“We all decided maybe this is something we could do while our building was almost completed. Before we completely filled it up, we would have space to have the exhibit there,” Blum said.
The exhibit will open Saturday, April 15, at the Howells Museum annex and will be available for viewing through Friday, May 26. It will examine the near 250-year-old American experiment of government “of, by and for the people” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”
The exhibit explores the action, reaction, vision and revision that democracy demands as Americans continue to question how to shape the country. From the revolution and suffrage, to civil rights and casting ballots, everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story of democracy in America.
Exhibition sections explore the origins of American democracy, the struggles to obtain and keep the vote, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.
“Voices and Votes” features historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactive displays with short games; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia and protest material.
The show is part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national, state and local partnership to bring exhibits and programs to rural cultural organizations. Howells will be the first of six communities in Nebraska that will host the exhibit.
“A director from the Smithsonian is in charge of this. He will be coming in April to help us set it up,” Blum said.
Representatives from the five other sites on the tour, she added, will come to Howells at that time to learn how to set up the exhibit when their turn to host comes up.
After the exhibit leaves Howells it will be at the Trails & Rails Museum in Kearney from Monday, June 5, through Monday, July 10; Thayer County Historical Museum in Belvidere from Wednesday, July 19, through Sunday, Aug. 20; Saunders County Historical Museum in Wahoo from Tuesday, Aug. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 7; Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering from Monday, Oct. 16, through Monday, Nov. 20; and the Great Plains Black History Museum in Omaha from Friday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.
Museum on Main Street is a unique cultural project that has been sharing the Smithsonian resources with rural America since 1994. It is a partnership of the Smithsonian and state humanities councils that serves small-town museums and cultural institutions and residents of rural America.
“Not everybody is going to travel to Washington, D.C. We just thought it was an opportunity — since we have the space and before we fill it up — to get recognition from the area, to people to say, ‘They have a really nice annex,’ ” she said. “That’s why we chose to do this.”
There is no admission fee to view the exhibits. Appointments for group viewings may be made by calling Blum at 402-986-1175.