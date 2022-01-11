WISNER — A new attraction has gone up along Wisner’s Main Street.
Developed by the Smithsonian Institution in collaboration with state humanities councils, the traveling exhibit gives an overview of change in rural America beginning in the 19th century, continuing to today.
The 1,000-square-foot display is in place at the Wisner Senior Center at 1002 Avenue E. It began on Jan. 6 and will be up to Friday, Feb. 11, giving its viewers opportunity to question the changes its own community has experienced over the past 150 years.
With the title, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” the exhibit explores the joys and challenges of living rural, studying how rural residents are standing at the crossroads of the future. Significant issues include those affecting rural places, whether economic, cultural or political.
The display is not confined to Midwestern grain farming and livestock production. Living rural across the United States encompasses the life of indigenous American Indian cultures to more recent residents in various aspects of rural life and agriculture, including fishing on the coasts and cotton farming in southern states.
“The exhibit is important for Nebraskans because it celebrates rural life and looks at where we’ve been and the obstacles rural Americans have overcome,” said Anne Ausdemore, who was instrumental in bringing “Crossroads” to Wisner. “It also celebrates where we are today, incorporating community, the arts and changes in agriculture.”
The interactive display is of interest to viewers of all ages, with photographs, artwork, song lyrics, flipbooks, audio components and farm documents. Quotes are included from rural advocates such as Willa Cather and Garth Brooks.
Questions are shown at the end of each text panel, plus postcards are available for comments. Responses from area residents will be explored at a community input meeting on Friday, Jan. 14.
Other special events include a Touch of Brass Concert on Sunday, Jan. 16, and a guest speaker on Wednesday, Jan. 26, presenting on the topic, “Days on the Farm in the 19th Century and Journals of Children on the Trails.
On Sunday, Jan. 30, a guest speaker will touch on the importance of church and school in rural Nebraska during a Heavenly Hens concert.
Information on these events may be found on the Facebook page, Wisner Area Activities. Individuals may view the exhibit Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday evenings until 7 p.m. On Saturday mornings, the exhibit is open from 9 to 11. Special guided group tours may be scheduled by calling 402-750-9616.
Additional regional displays have been set up by the Wisner Heritage Museum, plus videos of the history of the local feedlot industry and oral histories of longtime area residents.
Previously, the exhibit has been displayed in Nebraska at Red Cloud, North Platte and Chadron, and will be traveling to Kimball, Tecumseh and Falls City.