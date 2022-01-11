WISNER — A new attraction has gone up along Wisner’s Main Street.

Developed by the Smithsonian Institution in collaboration with state humanities councils, the traveling exhibit gives an overview of change in rural America beginning in the 19th century, continuing to today.

The 1,000-square-foot display is in place at the Wisner Senior Center at 1002 Avenue E. It began on Jan. 6 and will be up to Friday, Feb. 11, giving its viewers opportunity to question the changes its own community has experienced over the past 150 years.

With the title, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” the exhibit explores the joys and challenges of living rural, studying how rural residents are standing at the crossroads of the future. Significant issues include those affecting rural places, whether economic, cultural or political.

The display is not confined to Midwestern grain farming and livestock production. Living rural across the United States encompasses the life of indigenous American Indian cultures to more recent residents in various aspects of rural life and agriculture, including fishing on the coasts and cotton farming in southern states.

“The exhibit is important for Nebraskans because it celebrates rural life and looks at where we’ve been and the obstacles rural Americans have overcome,” said Anne Ausdemore, who was instrumental in bringing “Crossroads” to Wisner. “It also celebrates where we are today, incorporating community, the arts and changes in agriculture.”

The interactive display is of interest to viewers of all ages, with photographs, artwork, song lyrics, flipbooks, audio components and farm documents. Quotes are included from rural advocates such as Willa Cather and Garth Brooks.

Questions are shown at the end of each text panel, plus postcards are available for comments. Responses from area residents will be explored at a community input meeting on Friday, Jan. 14.

Other special events include a Touch of Brass Concert on Sunday, Jan. 16, and a guest speaker on Wednesday, Jan. 26, presenting on the topic, “Days on the Farm in the 19th Century and Journals of Children on the Trails.

On Sunday, Jan. 30, a guest speaker will touch on the importance of church and school in rural Nebraska during a Heavenly Hens concert.

Information on these events may be found on the Facebook page, Wisner Area Activities. Individuals may view the exhibit Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Tuesday evenings until 7 p.m. On Saturday mornings, the exhibit is open from 9 to 11. Special guided group tours may be scheduled by calling 402-750-9616.

Additional regional displays have been set up by the Wisner Heritage Museum, plus videos of the history of the local feedlot industry and oral histories of longtime area residents.

Previously, the exhibit has been displayed in Nebraska at Red Cloud, North Platte and Chadron, and will be traveling to Kimball, Tecumseh and Falls City.

Tags

In other news

Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dead at 65

Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dead at 65

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65.

Harrowing tales of escape after fire hits NYC building

Harrowing tales of escape after fire hits NYC building

NEW YORK (AP) — Rancid black smoke filling hallways, rising from floor to floor. People tripping and falling as they rushed down darkened stairwells, unable to see. Panic turning to sorrow, as residents who escaped a fire at a high-rise Bronx apartment building learned of neighbors who did n…

Congresman running again

Congresman running again

U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry released a video Monday morning to supporters announcing his plans to seek reelection to Congress to represent Nebraska’s First Congressional District.

Grants to go toward makerspace, STEAM carts for schools

Grants to go toward makerspace, STEAM carts for schools

The Norfolk Public Schools Foundation has announced the receipt of two grants totaling over $107,000 designated for STEAM enhancements (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) at the middle school and elementary schools.