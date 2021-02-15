U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith will hold virtual mobile offices to meet with constituents of the Third District.
To ensure sufficient capacity, the virtual mobile offices are divided by time zone. Constituents living in the Central Time Zone should plan to attend the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at noon and constituents living in the Mountain Time Zone should plan to attend the meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. local time. Those interested in attending must pre-register at the links provided below.
A mobile office allows constituents to meet with Smith about federal issues and take advantage of the constituent services available through his office, such as assisting individuals with challenges they face while working with a federal agency, ordering flags flown over the U.S. Capitol and booking future tours in Washington, D.C.
Registration for the Eastern/Central Nebraska Virtual Mobile Office can be done at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xzMAKEQVRTSxbeVyMGG6XQ
Registration for the Western Nebraska Virtual Mobile Office can be done at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CoVDY602So6qP5-rV2YK9g
For additional information, contact Smith’s Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333 or Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.