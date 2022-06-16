The City of Norfolk has named Adam Smith as its next streets maintenance supervisor.
Smith has worked for the City of Norfolk with the parks and recreation division since 2018. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 2015 with a degree in business administration.
“I look forward to working with Adam. We are excited for the growth as we navigate toward efficiently improving the maintenance of our community’s infrastructure,” said Will Elwell, streets manager.
As streets maintenance supervisor, Smith will establish and schedule street maintenance activities, supervise and participate with the upkeep and construction of streets, operate a variety of equipment in the division and assist with street repairs in various parts of the city.
“I’m excited to take on a new challenge with the streets division and hope to be a positive asset to an already successful culture,” Smith said.
Smith began his new duties Thursday.