After cruising to victory in the May Republican primary, incumbent Nebraska congressman for District 3, Adrian Smith, will seek reelection on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Smith will face David Else, who won the May Democratic primary with 52% of the vote, and Mark Elworth, who ran unopposed representing the Legal Marijuana Now (LMN) party.
All 435 congressional seats are up for reelection in the November vote. Democrats hold a 220-212 seat advantage over Republicans in the U.S. House.
Working-class candidate
Contrasting the incumbent on several issues, Else said that as a lifelong Nebraska resident and farmer, he feels qualified to fairly represent the needs of his fellow Nebraskans, regardless of political affiliation.
“We’re all Americans, and we need to start acting like it,” Else said.
Else, who has been called a common-sense candidate by state Democratic Party officials, added that he can help the working class and bring industry back to rural communities.
In a statement on Monday, Else said that, if elected, one of his primary objectives would be ensuring that health care was more available and affordable to all Nebraskans.
“We’ve had so many people here in Omaha who’ve lost everything and no health insurance at all,” Else said. “I want to improve on Obamacare to include dental coverage.”
Else said health care is an especially critical issue for him since he and his wife have both donated one of their kidneys to help their daughter, who needed the transplant to survive.
Among other issues that are on Else’s agenda are lowering fuel prices, increasing Social Security benefits and working to reduce inflation. Additionally, Else has said that he has his eye on the future of farming and ranching in Nebraska.
“We need to get Nebraska’s youth back into farming and ranching by offering grants to help them when they are getting started,” Else said.
Else said that if he were advising President Joe Biden, he would simply have him tell oil companies to lower gas prices by $1 immediately or federal subsidies would be terminated.
Else was born in Overton and still lives there working on his family’s farm and ranching operation. In a recent Nebraska Examiner interview, Else said that while he has no personal issue with Rep. Smith, he fails to see any substantive contributions that the congressman has made and he believes it’s time for someone else to do the job.
Seeking a ninth term
Seeking reelection to his ninth term in office, Rep. Adrian Smith has built a long track record of conservative stewardship that seems to hit home with most Nebraskans.
“I have been on the front lines fighting for our conservative principles and fighting for Nebraskans,” Smith said.
Smith serves on the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. Many have speculated that Smith would become chairman of the powerful committee if Republicans are able to regain control of the House of Representatives in the upcoming election.
Smith was born in Gering and is a sixth-generation Nebraskan. According to his congressional website, before his political career, Smith worked as an educator and real estate agent and served in local politics.
Smith’s track record in Congress has demonstrated tough stances on illegal immigration and abortion, and Smith has openly opposed President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on numerous issues, including skyrocketing inflation and the Internal Revenue Service’s plan to utilize $80 billion in taxpayer proceeds to hire 87,000 new IRS agents.
Smith has also recently spoken out against what he calls “America’s looming debt crisis,” saying, “I support the Balanced Budget Amendment so that Washington will stop spending more money than it takes.”
Smith has said recently that America needs strong conservative leadership to get the country back on track.
“We are at a pivotal moment in our history and we need strong conservative leadership to represent Nebraskans in Washington and to make the difficult decisions necessary to get America back on track,” Smith said.
LMN candidate for the District 3 seat, Mark Elworth, is not new to Nebraska politics. Elworth has run for various offices in the state for the Green Party, as a Libertarian, a Democrat and as an Independent. Although neither Elworth nor his campaign officials could be reached for comment on this story, he said in a recent congressional candidate survey that the issues critical to his campaign are legalizing marijuana, growing hemp to save the earth and promoting freedom and liberty.