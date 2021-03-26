U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, in conjunction with the offices of U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, will host a virtual open house for those interested in military service on Thursday, April 8.

This event is an opportunity for young people in Nebraska to learn more about the U.S. service academies and other opportunities for military service. High school and college students interested in military opportunities, as well as their families, are encouraged to attend.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m., and pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/3lRoyL3

Representatives of the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Army ROTC will provide information and answer questions.

Staff from the offices of Smith, Fischer and Sasse will attend the event to answer questions about the service academy nomination process.

* * *

Want to learn more?

For answers about the 2021 Virtual Third District Service Academy Open House or for assistance registering for the event, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.

Tags

In other news

Woman arrested for meth

Woman arrested for meth

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 275, about 12 miles east of Norfolk for a window tint violation on Thursday.

+2
Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal

Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) — A maritime traffic jam grew to more than 200 vessels Friday outside the Suez Canal and some vessels began changing course as dredgers worked frantically to free a giant container ship that is stuck sideways in the waterway and disrupting global shipping.

German mother of 11 kids fights virus with discipline, love

German mother of 11 kids fights virus with discipline, love

EISEMROTH, Germany (AP) — One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann, a mother of 11, is still trying to keep her spirits up — despite several lockdowns and months of homeschooling seven of her children. The secret of her success, she says: structured daily routines, patience and love.