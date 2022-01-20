U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith filed for reelection Wednesday to represent Nebraska’s Third District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The listless presidency of Joe Biden and his elite liberal allies on Capitol Hill led by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi threatens to destabilize our country and our economy,“ Smith said. “From the bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan to capitulation to China and Russia, the Biden-Harris administration has weakened America’s standing on the world stage.

“At home Democrats in the White House and in Congress support an open Southern border, taxpayer funded abortion, restrictions on law-abiding gun owners and runaway federal spending.”

“There is a sense of urgency to restore commonsense and fiscal responsibility in Washington, and that’s why I’m running for reelection,” Smith said.

Smith serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and is the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Trade. The Third District covers 80 of Nebraska’s 93 counties. Smith and his wife, Andrea, along with their two children, reside in Gering.

