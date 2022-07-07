Small town set to host big party

OAKDALE — It’s been said that many hands make light work, so when a town of only about 290 residents approaches a major milestone, it’s all hands on deck to pull off the celebration.
That’s the case in Oakdale, as Antelope County’s oldest town prepares to mark its 150th year of existence with a variety of activities on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9.
Longtime Oakdale residents Wanda Cornett and Sharon Kinnan said members of the Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department have spearheaded the celebration and each activity is the result of a lot of work on the part of several of Oakdale’s residents.
“Everybody kind of threw out ideas of stuff they wanted to do,” Cornett said of planning the event. “Sharon said, ‘OK, if that’s your idea, you’re going to chair that.’ ”
“Every activity we have has a chairperson, and they're responsible to get their own help,” Kinnan added. “That’s how we worked it.”
The celebration includes a gospel music performance by John Peterson on Friday in the Oakdale Park, and food, music performances by Kevin and Heidi Cheng, a scavenger hunt, poetry and art displays, beer garden, a car show, a parade, bounce houses and face painting, a pitch tournament, ducky derby, a trivia contest, kids’ movie, a street dance and fireworks.
The Antelope County Historical Society also will have an Oakdale memorabilia display available for viewing at the village office on Saturday.
According to records kept on the history of the town, the spot for Oakdale was selected by I.N.Taylor of Columbus in 1872, and a plat for the town was filed in August of that year.
The town initially was to be named Oakland because it was believed the vicinity had more oak timber than any other part of the Elkhorn Valley, but because there already existed a post office in the state by that name, Oakdale was chosen. The post office called Twin Grove was moved to the new townsite.
Oakdale thrived in its first couple of decades. According to the “Pen and Plow,” Oakdale’s newspaper established in 1877, there were 32 businesses, houses and dwellings when the railroad came in 1879. The town also served as the county seat until a series of elections determined Neligh would bear that honor in 1883, according to Oakdale’s history.
In 1912, Oakdale hit its peak population with nearly 900 people calling it home, and in the early 1920s, the town was booming with a plethora of businesses that included general merchandise and grocery stores, two lumber yards, a gift shop, beauty parlor, two hat shops and a restaurant, as well as five churches.
But its pace slowed in the 1920s. The Great Depression hit the town hard in the 1930s, and the decline of the railroads had a “detrimental effect” on the town, as well. Oakdale High School consolidated with Neligh High School in 1966. By the mid-1990s, all grade school and high school students were sent to Neligh.
Today, the sleepy town is home to only a handful of businesses but boasts a shiny, new fire hall. A well-stocked library serves as its hub for the community. The Lois Johnson Memorial Library was named to honor the longtime resident and champion of the community who kept much of Oakdale’s history through a cemetery newsletter she started in 1972.
“We have a book with a collection of all these in there,” Kinnan said of the newsletters. “She did a lot of the writing. She knew so much about Oakdale.”
Kinnan and Cornett said they’re not sure how many people will come to Oakdale for the 150th anniversary celebration, but the public is most definitely welcomed. They’re hoping the event will serve as a kind of homecoming celebration, as well.
“When we sent out our newsletter this year, the centerfold was our timetable for the day,” Kinnan said. “We’re hoping some people come back home.”