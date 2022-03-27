STANTON — The Wolf’s Den Bar and Grill in Stanton has operated under a mother-daughter duo for almost 41 years, establishing itself as a must-try place in Stanton County and beyond.
The business prides itself on having the “best burgers around,” which is backed by the business’ growth through the years that is largely credited to the boom in food sales.
The Wolf’s Den, located at 817 S. 10th St. in Stanton, was purchased by Lynnette Raasch in 1981 from Diane Wolf and the late Bob Wolf. Raasch owned and managed the bar for almost 30 years before handing the reins to her daughter, Brandi Easley, in 2009.
Raasch was born and raised in the area and wanted to expand upon the experience she already had working at restaurants. Raasch didn’t really know what to expect when she purchased the business, she said, but it was a chance she said she was willing to take.
“I always liked waiting on people and I always liked to cook,” Raasch said. “This happened to come up for sale, and I saw it as an opportunity.”
The Wolf’s Den has remained a staple in the community, something Raasch and Easley said is a credit to the combination of a loyal clientele base, sticking to what works, and loyal employees.
“It’s the small-town support and the friendships that we’ve made with people over the years that make our jobs really enjoyable,” Easley said. “And, along with Stanton, we get clientele support from all over the place — Clarkson, Dodge, Leigh, Wisner, Pilger — it’s been amazing.”
The Wolf’s Den used to house shuffleboard, pool and foosball tables, but the bar had to get rid of them because there wasn’t enough space to support the consistent customer base.
“The food business grew so much that we took it all out and added seating and a salad bar in the back,” Easley said.
The Wolf’s Den offers an assortment of burgers and sandwiches, plus soups, salads and multiple fried products. The signature menu items at the bar, Raasch and Easley said, are the burgers. The Wolf’s Den typically goes through about 400 pounds of beef in a week, they said.
The bar and grill offers 10-ounce, never-frozen burger patties that people rave about. Customers can also get double or triple burgers, which have increased in popularity in recent years. In 2021, a “triple burger challenge” took off at the bar, as dozens of regulars confronted the 30-ounce burgers and continue to do so well into 2022.
“It’s usually the young, skinny ones who have the most success,” Easley said. “I couldn’t tell you why.”
The mother-daughter pair said they always try to staff the business with nine employees that help run the bar and grill, which operates from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
Raasch said she was ready to pass on the duties of ordering, payroll and everyday management when the business changed hands almost 13 years ago.
Easley, who has worked at the bar and grill since she was 14 years old, learned how to handle most of those duties through the years, she said.
The two Stanton women said they have gotten along well while operating the business, which helped smooth the transition.
While Raasch turned ownership responsibilities over to Easley more than 13 years ago, she stays heavily involved in day-to-day operations. She still prepares fresh soups, readies breakfast and lunch, and helps elsewhere as needed.
The building has expanded over the years to include more storage and refrigeration to supplement the ever-growing food business.
The outside of the bar and grill could see a facelift later this year, as several Stanton businesses have been awarded grants as part of a city redevelopment plan.
Raasch and Easley also credited a long-time employee, Karen Myrick, who has helped the business maintain its success and reputation for friendly service and great food.
Myrick has worked at The Wolf’s Den for 27 years and helped Raasch and Easley navigate the struggles brought on by flooding in 2019 and the pandemic since early 2020.
As for the future, Easley said she plans to run The Wolf’s Den well into the future and serve a loyal customer base for years to come.
“It’s really been a great thing to be able to meet people, make friends, and watch people grow through the years,” she said. “There have been lots of memories made here.”