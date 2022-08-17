MADISON — Budget season is coming close to wrapping up for local governments, and with that in mind, the process of finalizing the Madison County budget took another step Tuesday morning.
Members of the board of commissioners, along with clerk Anne Pruss and highway superintendent Richard Johnson, looked at the budgets to date. Based on projected expenditures submitted by the various county departments, the commissioners agreed that the county’s financial outlook appears to be in good shape.
A look at the various funds’ balances as of July 1 showed an increase of $5.2 million over what was available at the same time a year ago.
Board chairman Troy Uhlir noted, however, that $3.4 million of the current balance is money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Not counting those funds, the July 1 balance is up right at $1.8 million from a year ago.
The majority of the general fund budgets spent less than anticipated in 2021-22, which helps keep the 2022-23 general fund budget increase to about $750,000, not including the cash reserve. That reserve is expected to grow by $114,275, meaning the general fund budget increase may be closer to $864,0000.
The county is eyeing a general fund budget of $17.5 million, which is a 4.46% increase from last year’s $16.8 million.
The other part of the county’s expenditures is the road-bridge budget, which is projected to be $8.3 million, up from last year’s $7.8 million. Johnson explained that about 2.4% of that increase is for the day-to-day expenses, but when the federal funds the county receives are figured in, the road budget increase is closer to 7.8%. The federal money, he said, is given to the county, and the budget expenditures have to equal that revenue.
In looking at the road budget, commissioner Ron Schmidt said he didn’t think enough funds were budgeted for fuel, considering how the cost has gone up. An error spotted for radio repairs cut that line item from $100,000 to $2,500, and the board agreed to add that $97,500 savings to the fuel budget.
Schmidt said he also felt the $750,000 set aside for trucks ($250,000) and other equipment ($500,000) could be reduced. Any money cut from there could possibly be used for more asphalt overlay, which the commissioners agreed needs to be done.
The budget does include $5 million for overlay work already under contract, and 15 more miles of overlay is being considered; however, some of the new miles will likely need to be cut.
Overall, Uhlir said the county budget is in a good situation and shouldn’t see much of an increase. He said the county offices “did a really good job” with their budgets, noting that a month ago the board agreed to a 6.5% pay increase for county employees but the offices came back with a 4.46% overall increase.
The board is considering using $1.5 million of inheritance tax funds to help stabilize the property tax levy.
No projected levy was shared Tuesday. Pruss said the county is still waiting for its property tax valuation, which should be available Friday. The board will have another opportunity to consider the budget when it meets for a regular board meeting Tuesday, Aug. 30. The required budget hearing is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
In another budget matter, the board agreed to change the date of the joint public hearing for taxing entities that may be required to hold it. That joint hearing will now be Monday, Sept. 26, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk.
The joint hearing is needed if counties, schools, counties, cities or community colleges seek more than a 2% increase in property tax collections. Higher tax collections resulting from real growth (new construction or property improvements) do not count toward the 2% threshold.
Uhlir said Madison County’s budget would not be affected by that new law this year, but there may be other entities that will be required to hold that hearing.
The joint hearing is a law that takes effect this year. It was passed by the Legislature in 2020 and is commonly referred to as the Truth in Taxation act.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday.
Members present: Chairman Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Eric Stinson.
Others in attendance: Anne Pruss, county clerk; Dick Johnson, roads superintendent; Jon Cannon, executive director of the Nebraska County Officials Association; 13 from the public; four media representatives.
Meeting lasted: 21-w hours.
ACTION ITEMS
— Approved an interlocal agreement with the City of Norfolk for a sales tax issue for additional recreation. Andy Colvin, Norfolk City administrator was present to discuss the agreement. City of Norfolk voters will decide in November whether to approve an additional one-half percent local sales tax to fund an indoor aquatic center, expansion of the police station, accelerated street improvements and upgrades at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
State law requires the city to have an interlocal agreement with another political subdivision. Colvin said there is no obligation or cost to the county, but the county can appoint two representatives to serve on a committee to oversee the local option sales tax.
If the voters don’t approve the sales tax, the interlocal agreement is void.
— Agreed to a cost-share with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District for a more in-depth hydrology study to help find solutions to mitigate flooding at Battle Creek. Mike Sousek, LENRD’s general manager, said the study would build a model to address some ideas that Uhlir and other citizens have on what needs to be done to reduce flooding. The county and LENRD will commit $39,718 each, provided the LENRD board approves the study at its Thursday, Aug. 25, meeting.
To date, there has been discussion about building dams to help reduce the flooding, but many in the Battle Creek area are opposed to that.
Uhlir said he favored spending the money for the study in hopes of finding alternatives to dams because of the miles of roads and acres of farm ground that will be put under water if dams are built. He said that would amount to a loss of $500,000 to $750,000 in property taxes when one considers the number of taxing entities affected.
“That's why I'm asking you guys to go ahead and help fund this hydrology study. This tool really would be more effective (in finding a solution).”
— Discussed but took no action on a possible interlocal agreement with the City of Madison to help seek funding for reconstruction of the “Fairgrounds Road.” Madison Mayor Alvin Brandl was present to share information.
The two entities hope to seek a planning grant of $200,000 or more. If the grant is approved, it will fund an engineering study that could lead to paving the road and deal with bridge improvements. It also would look at ways to improve four road intersections with Highway 81 to make them safer.
The study also would clear up what the county owns and what the city owns and make it clear that the city would be owner of that road.
The county’s agricultural society would be involved. But instead of providing funding, Uhlir said, the ag society may be asked to give up some property as an in-kind contribution so the land would not have to be purchased.
Madison’s city council hasn’t voted on the interlocal agreement, but the matter will be on an upcoming meeting agenda.
— Heard updates from the Nebraska County Officials Association (NACO) from its executive director, Jon Cannon. More from his presentation will come in a story later this week.
— Approved the purchase of a Toolcat utility work machine and snow blower attachment for the grounds and maintenance department from Sourcewell at a cost not to exceed $75,000.
— Approved the purchase of a Vermeer disc mower for Road District 3 from Marx Repair in the amount of $10,500.
— Approved the Floyd J. Melcher lot split, located at 82635 545th Avenue, Madison.
— Approved a change order for the Battle Creek Southwest project, resulting in a net increase of $14,350.
— Approved a special designated license for District TT Hospitality for a fall event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, at Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch, Norfolk.
— Acknowledged a request for voters in the City of Tilden to decide whether to continue that city’s economic development.
— Acknowledged a request for voters in the City of Tilden to use one-half percent of the city’s 1.5% sales and use tax to fund capital purchases, infrastructure projects, and other economic development activities instead of using the tax for renovations and updating of the Tilden City Auditorium.
— Authorized the county board chairman to execute the year-end certification of county highway superintendent Richard Johnson to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
— Approved canceling three checks: 1. payable to CVSOAN, Central City; 2. payable to Christopher G. Smith, Norfolk; 3. payable to Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk.
— Reviewed written reports and processed claims.